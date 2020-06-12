TWICE win #1 + Performances from June 12th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, DIA came back with "Hug U", Cosmic Girls returned with "Butterfly", N.Flying made a comeback with "Oh really.", Eunkwang returned with "No One Knows", Super Junior K.R.Y made their comeback with "When We Were Us", WayV came back with "Turn Back Time", Ha Sung Woon returned with "Get Ready", and E'LAST made their debut with "Swear".



As for the nominees, TWICE and IU were up against each other with "More & More" and "Eight" featuring SUGA, but it was TWICE's "More & More" that took the win. Congratulations to TWICE!

There were also performances by TWICE, TXT, DKB, Woo!ah!, ONEWE, SECRET NUMBER, OnlyOneOf, MONSTA X, Kim Woo Seok, 2Z, VICTON, and Tae Jin Ah.





Check out the performances below!



