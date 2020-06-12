13

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

TWICE win #1 + Performances from June 12th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, DIA came back with "Hug U", Cosmic Girls returned with "Butterfly", N.Flying made a comeback with "Oh really.", Eunkwang returned with "No One Knows", Super Junior K.R.Y made their comeback with "When We Were Us", WayV came back with "Turn Back Time", Ha Sung Woon returned with "Get Ready", and E'LAST made their debut with "Swear".

As for the nominees, TWICE and IU were up against each other with "More & More" and "Eight" featuring SUGA, but it was TWICE's "More & More" that took the win. Congratulations to TWICE!

There were also performances by TWICETXTDKB, Woo!ah!, ONEWE, SECRET NUMBER, OnlyOneOf, MONSTA X, Kim Woo Seok2Z, VICTONand Tae Jin Ah.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

DEBUT: E'LAST


COMEBACK: DIA


COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls


COMEBACK: N.Flying


COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon

COMEBACK: Eunkwang


COMEBACK: Super Junior K.R.Y


COMEBACK: WayV


TWICE


TXT


DKB


Woo!ah!


ONEWE


SECRET NUMBER


OnlyOneOf


MONSTA X


Kim Woo Seok


2Z


VICTON


Tae Jin Ah


hiraya7 pts 52 minutes ago
A heartfelt performance from KRY. Super Junior KRY, the best!!!

