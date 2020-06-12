Music service 'Soribada' apologizes for excluding EXO from award nominations

'Soribada' has apologized for excluding EXO from award nominations.



The music service previously came under fire for omitting EXO and certain EXO members from the 'Bonsang' category of their upcoming award ceremony 'Soribada Awards 2020' as well as other acts, such as ITZY, iKON, IZ*ONE and Stray Kids. On June 12, the 'Soribada Awards' organizing committee made an official statement, saying, "It's been confirmed there was a major work error during the communication and business process between the working-level staff in charge of operating the awards and the agency. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans due to the insufficient response."



The committee continued, "As a result of the confirmation, EXO and the members will all be registered as candidates for the main awards. In addition, all of the internal personnel are under review as additional artists have been confirmed to be missing from the main prize voting candidates, and we will announce additional candidates for the awards on June 16."



Stay tuned for updates.