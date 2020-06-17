Stray Kids race for the win in dramatic 'God's Menu' MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "God's Menu"!
In the dramatic MV, Stray Kids find themselves in hectic work environments as they race for the win. "God's Menu" is the title song of the group's first album 'GO生'.
Check out Stray Kids' "God's Menu" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
