Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Stray Kids race for the win in dramatic 'God's Menu' MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "God's Menu"!

In the dramatic MV, Stray Kids find themselves in hectic work environments as they race for the win. "God's Menu" is the title song of the group's first album 'GO生'.

Check out Stray Kids' "God's Menu" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



She_her_her879 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Packs a punch! - Stray Kids display defiant exhilarating pop digging Felix in deep mode, in other words a rocking good song!

cutewoo0 pt 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

does lee know have lines?pls tell me

