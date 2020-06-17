1

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

D1CE 'Draw You' in surreal MV

AKP STAFF

D1CE have dropped their music video for "Draw You"!

In the MV, D1CE think of past memories in a surreal sitting room that multiplies. "Draw You" is the title song of their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', and it's about remembering someone from your past. 

Watch D1CE's "Draw You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. D1CE
  2. DRAW YOU
0 193 Share 100% Upvoted
D1CE
D1CE 'Draw You' in surreal MV
32 minutes ago   0   193
Namjoo, Rachel, Jimin, Cignature, Kai, Somin, (Yein) Jeong Ye In, Renjun, Bang Chan, Mina
Idols who have a background in ballet
11 hours ago   22   14,216

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND