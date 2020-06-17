D1CE 'Draw You' in surreal MV

D1CE have dropped their music video for "Draw You"!
In the MV, D1CE think of past memories in a surreal sitting room that multiplies. "Draw You" is the title song of their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', and it's about remembering someone from your past.
Watch D1CE's "Draw You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
