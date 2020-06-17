OUI Entertainment officially announce launch of their first boy group later this year

OUI Entertainment announced their plans to launch their first boy group later this year.



On June 17, the label officially announced the plans for a new boy group on its website. The members of the upcoming boy group have diverse talents in vocals, rap, and performance, and they're reportedly undergoing intensive training for their debut. The launch process, including the group name, will be revealed at a later date.



The upcoming boy group, currently known as the OUI Boys, includes former X1 member Kim Yo Han, JBJ's Kim Dong Han, Rainz' Jang Dae Hyun, 1THE9's Yongha and Junseo, and 'Produce x 101' and 'YG Treasure Box' contestant Kang Seok Hwa. Four are expected to release a pre-debut performance video.



Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming boy group from OUI Entertainment.