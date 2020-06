N.Flying has a special surprise for fans!

On June 22 KST, the FNC Entertainment band released a special video for a fully Chinese version of their latest single "Oh Really." In the clip, the members are seen performing the song in a small room, with the Chinese subtitles for the lyrics flashing across the bottom of screen.





Meanwhile, "Oh Really" is the title track of N.Flying's 7th mini album 'So, Tong,' which was released back on June 10.





Check out the video above!