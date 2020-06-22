BTS's 'Save Me' surpasses 500 million YouTube Views; group's 9th MV to do so

BTS's "Save Me" music video has reached 500 million YouTube views!



The music video for the song, which is a single off the group's May 2016 special album 'Young Forever,' hit the 500 million view mark on June 22 at 1:42 PM KST. "Save Me" has become the ninth BTS music video to reach this milestone, following the music videos for "DNA," "Boy With Luv," "Fake Love," "Fire," "Mic Drop," "Idol," "Dope," and "Blood Sweat Tears," making them the Korean artist with the most music videos to see this achievement.





Big Hit Entertainment celebrated the milestone with a special poster image shared through their official social media.

Meanwhile, BTS currently have 25 different music videos over the 100 million view mark.

Check out Big Hit Entertainment's "Save Me" poster image below!