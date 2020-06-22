Seventeen's Mingyu apologizes for May's Itaewon controversy during 'Heng:garae' press conference

Seventeen's Mingyu personally apologized for his recent Itaewon controversy.





The Pledis Entertainment boy group held a press conference promoting their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' on June 22 KST when the topic of Mingyu going to Itaewon with idol friends during May's COVID-19 social distancing came up.



"I wanted to directly express my sincere apology for the disappointment I brought to many people through my recent wrongdoings," he stated. "I am also sincerely sorry to all the fans who are always giving me a lot of support and love, the hard-working members, and to those who are trying their best to overcome this crisis. In the future, I will show you side of me that will not disappoint through good action."



Meanwhile, the idol friends who accompanied him to Itaewon, BTS's Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and NCT's Jaehyun, have all released separate apologies.