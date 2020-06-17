N.Flying dropped the 'mis-communication' version of their music video for "Oh really.".
In the MV above, the N.Flying members each perform in a different room of a house. "Oh really." is the title track of N.Flying's seventh mini album 'Mis-Communication'.
Check out N.Flying's "Oh really." 'mis-communication' MV above and their previous MV here.
N.Flying drop 'mis-communication' version of 'Oh really.' MV
