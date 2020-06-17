Super Junior's Yesung and Eunhyuk talk about their first impressions and diss each other

Super Junior's Yesung and Eunhyuk talked about their first impressions of each other as SM Entertainment trainees.



Super Junior K.R.Y featured as guests on the June 17th episode of 'Weekly Idol', and host Eunhyuk expressed, "Super Junior is 16 years old this year, and if you consider our trainee years, it's been 20 years." Yesung added, "I've been 20 years with Eunhyuk including our time as trainees."



He continued, "When I first went into SM Entertainment, I didn't feel confident because everyone was so good-looking. I wondered whether I could survive the competition, and as soon as I saw Eunhyuk, I felt comforted."



Eunhyuk also said, "That was about the time I thought about quitting SM Entertainment. It made me think that the company had deteriorated, and they're picking people hastily."



In other news, Super Junior K.R.Y recently made a comeback with "When We Were Us".

