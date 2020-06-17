11

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Yesung and Eunhyuk talk about their first impressions and diss each other

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Yesung and Eunhyuk talked about their first impressions of each other as SM Entertainment trainees.

Super Junior K.R.Y featured as guests on the June 17th episode of 'Weekly Idol', and host Eunhyuk expressed, "Super Junior is 16 years old this year, and if you consider our trainee years, it's been 20 years." Yesung added, "I've been 20 years with Eunhyuk including our time as trainees."

He continued, "When I first went into SM Entertainment, I didn't feel confident because everyone was so good-looking. I wondered whether I could survive the competition, and as soon as I saw Eunhyuk, I felt comforted."

Eunhyuk also said, "That was about the time I thought about quitting SM Entertainment. It made me think that the company had deteriorated, and they're picking people hastily."  

In other news, Super Junior K.R.Y recently made a comeback with "When We Were Us".

  1. Super Junior
  2. Eunhyuk
  3. Yesung
  4. Super Junior K.R.Y
2 1,488 Share 79% Upvoted

0

testralia6 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago
Tom and Jerry again

Share

-1

jpopkings-6,038 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Namjoo, Rachel, Jimin, Cignature, Kai, Somin, (Yein) Jeong Ye In, Renjun, Bang Chan, Mina
Idols who have a background in ballet
14 hours ago   25   15,753

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND