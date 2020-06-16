Park Bo Gum to release special single composed by Sam Kim for fans ahead of military enlistment

Actor Park Bo Gum will be releasing a special single for his fans, titled "All My Love".

According to the actor's label, Park Bo Gum's upcoming single was written, composed, and produced by singer/song-writer Sam Kim. The elegant ballad track accentuates Park Bo Gum's soft and melodic voice, and is set for release worldwide on August 10 - Park Bo Gum's debut date.

In addition, fans can look forward to a limited edition, physical single album release of 'All My Love' on August 12 in both Korean and Japan. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is currently awaiting the results of his audition with the navy's music corps. If he is accepted, fans will have to bid Park Bo Gum goodbye for a short while as he'll enlist for his mandatory military service duties on August 31.



Park Bo Gum is currently focussing on his upcoming productions including his tvN drama 'Record of Youth' and his new film 'Wonderland'.

