Zico is only a couple days away from his latest comeback!





On June 29 KST, the rapper unveiled the highlight medley for his 3rd solo mini album 'Random Box,' featuring title track "Summer Hate" featuring Rain. Through the medley video, fans can also check out the four other new tracks, not including previously released "Anysong," which appears as the sixth track on physical albums only.

Meanwhile, 'Random Box' is set for release on July 1.

Check out the teaser above!