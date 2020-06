Kim Chung Ha is back with new music!

On June 8 at midnight KST, the talented solo artist surprised fans with a music video teaser for "Be Yourself". "Be Yourself" is a part of MNH Entertainment’s "New wav" project, which gives opportunities for MNH artists to interact with the public outside of regular comeback promotions. The song will be fully undisclosed on June 9 at 12 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!