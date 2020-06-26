'I-LAND' contestants reveal their version of IU's theme song 'Into the I-LAND'

The contestants of Mnet's 'I-LAND' have revealed their version of IU's theme song "Into the I-LAND".



The music video follows the 'I-LAND' participants as they walk into the set, practice and work together, and prove their talents on the show. "Into the I-LAND" is about moving forward for your dreams despite any fears you may have.



As previously reported, 'I-Land' aims to create the next generation global K-Pop boy group by combining Big Hit Entertainment's strategic artist production system with CJ ENM's large-scale contents creation techniques. Even before their official debut, this new K-Pop boy group will be faced with a unique universe in which they work together, compete, and hone their skills. Solo artist Rain, Block B's Zico, and Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk are also featuring as the three main producers of the program.



Check out the contestants' version of "Into the I-LAND" above!