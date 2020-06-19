Mnet's 'I-LAND' reveals IU's theme song 'Into the I-LAND'

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has revealed IU's theme song "Into the I-LAND".



The music video features the 'I-LAND' contestants as they walk up ready to compete and express awe after seeing the set, and producer Bang Si Hyuk as well as mentors Rain and Block B's Zico join them. "Into the I-LAND" is about moving forward for your dreams despite any fears you may have.



Watch the "Into the I-LAND" MV above!



