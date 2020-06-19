51

24

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Mnet's 'I-LAND' reveals IU's theme song 'Into the I-LAND'

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has revealed IU's theme song "Into the I-LAND".

The music video features the 'I-LAND' contestants as they walk up ready to compete and express awe after seeing the set, and producer Bang Si Hyuk as well as mentors Rain and Block B's Zico join them. "Into the I-LAND" is about moving forward for your dreams despite any fears you may have.

Watch the "Into the I-LAND" MV above!

  1. IU
  2. INTO THE I-LAND
Kirsty_Louise14,281 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Okay this is really catchy. If nothing else I-Land has a damn good theme song.

taeswife06132,428 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

MY EARS ARE BLESSED! I'm not even gonna care if the shows sucks, I'll just watch it to keep listening to this song!

