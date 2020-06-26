9

Baek Ji Young suffers ruptured shoulder rotator muscle

Baek Ji Young suffered a ruptured shoulder rotator muscle.

On June 26, Baek Ji Young updated fans about her injury on social media, saying, "After being diagnosed with a ruptured shoulder rotator muscle, I received an injection, and my desire to exercise soared."

She continued, "I hope my shoulder stays well until I receive my second round of treatment in 3 weeks. It's exercise I've always done, but starting from today, it'll be for rehabilitation."

In other news, Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu released their collaboration song "Didn't Say Anything" this past May.

Stay tuned for updates on Baek Ji Young.

