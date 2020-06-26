1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

'Young Street' to air previous recording instead of live show after Lee Joon's breakup with Jung So Min

AKP STAFF

'Young Street' is airing a past recording instead of a live show after Lee Joon's breakup with Jung So Min.

Lee Joon is the current DJ of SBS PowerFM's 'Lee Joon's Young Street', which was previously hosted by Jung So Min until he took over in December of last year. The couple announced their breakup after 3 years of dating, and on June 26, the radio show is airing a previously recorded broadcast. 

In other news, Lee Joon is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Mare Tranquillitatis'.

Stay tuned for updates on Lee Joon and Jung So Min. 

