On June 16, rookie boy group CRAVITY released their MV teaser for "Cloud 9", and they look absolutely adorable in it.

CRAVITY are continuing their promotions with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', by returning with their track "Cloud 9", following their initial debut with "Break All The Rules".

Stay tuned to their full length MV for "Cloud 9" to be released on June 17!