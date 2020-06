BLACKPINK's Jennie can make even potato chips luxurious!

The popular idol will be starring in a CF for Lotte's Air Baked Chips, which released the 15-second CF online. Jennie's smooth yet charismatic voice plays in the background as she poses in a little black dress.

The BLACKPINK members are seemingly appearing in more commercials and shoots as they gear up for the release of their pre-release single "How You Like That".