BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV

BTS have released their music video for "Stay Gold"!



In the MV, BTS find themselves in dark places before they see the light and dance under the sun. "Stay Gold" is the title song of BTS' Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey', and it's a comforting track about staying gold in a world where you can feel cold.



Watch BTS' "Stay Gold" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



