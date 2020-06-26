27

11

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV

AKP STAFF

BTS have released their music video for "Stay Gold"!

In the MV, BTS find themselves in dark places before they see the light and dance under the sun. "Stay Gold" is the title song of BTS' Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey', and it's a comforting track about staying gold in a world where you can feel cold.

Watch BTS' "Stay Gold" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. BTS
  2. STAY GOLD
3 4,244 Share 71% Upvoted

1

kpop-2436544 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

first blackpink and now BTS !! i love today ! BTW the boys look amazing

Share

0

Armyinthehouse744 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

In my next life I wanna be this dog

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
58 minutes ago   75   18,385
BTS
BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV
55 minutes ago   3   4,237
April
April sing 'Crazy' for 'Backstreet Rookie' OST
41 minutes ago   0   284
3YE
3YE step it up in 'Yessir' long teaser video
50 minutes ago   0   167
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
58 minutes ago   75   18,385
BTS
BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV
55 minutes ago   3   4,237
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   43,536
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
20 hours ago   22   9,995
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
9 hours ago   41   2,369

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND