B1A4's Sandeul melts listeners with a sentimental MV teaser for his single 'Smile Box'

B1A4's Sandeul has released a short MV teaser for his upcoming 2nd digital single, "Smile Box"!

In the film, a pure-hearted young man with a box over his head goes and interacts with all kinds of people, including surprise cameo stars Oh My Girl's Seunghee and child actor Kim Kang Hoon!



Meanwhile, "Smile Box" is a soft and gentle acoustic track, with lyrics cheering on today's youths and telling them that they can spend their lives doing whatever they want to do.



The 2nd part of Sandeul's ongoing solo series 'Thinking Home', "Smile Box" will be out on July 2 at 6 PM KST!

