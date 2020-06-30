IZ*ONE take home their 7th #1 trophy with 'Scret Story of the Swan' on this week's 'The Show'

The winning trophy on the June 30 broadcast of SBS MTV's K-Pop music program 'The Show' went to the ladies of IZ*ONE, as the group took home their 7th win so far with their comeback title track!

For this week, the first place nominees of 'The Show' included IZ*ONE with "Secret Story of the Swan", N.Flying with "Oh really.", and Golden Child with "ONE (Lucid Dream)". In the end, IZ*ONE were announced as the winners!

Celebrating their latest trophy together, the IZ*ONE members said, "We were able to win #1 again thanks to WIZ*ONE! Please look forward to the remainder of our comeback promotions!"



Meanwhile, IZ*ONE returned back on June 15 with the release of their 3rd mini album 'Oneiric Diary' and their title track "Secret Story of the Swan". Watch the group's winning speech on the June 30 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

