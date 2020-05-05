TWICE announce the release of their 6th Japanese single 'Fanfare'

TWICE will be returning this summer with the release of their 6th Japanese single, "Fanfare"!

Ahead of their upcoming Japanese promotions this summer, the TWICE girls shared an announcement video via their official Japanese YouTube channel above, exciting fans. TWICE's 6th Japanese single "Fanfare" is set for release this July 8, a bright new track capturing TWICE's signature energy.

Ahead of TWICE's Japan promotions, fans can also look forward to the group's comeback in Korea this June 1, with the release of their new mini album 'More & More'! Be ready for a summer filled with TWICE!

