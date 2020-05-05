Dancing genius Na Ha Eun fondly recalls how Block B's P.O. gave her a chocolate bar on the filming set of 'Shall We Dance'

On May 5, child stars including dancing genius Na Ha Eun, actor Kim Kang Hoon, trot star Lim Do Hyung, and more appeared as guests on the Children's Day special broadcast of MBC every1's 'Video Star'!

During this episode, the 'Video Star' MCs noted how dancing genius Na Ha Eun has been promoting on TV since she was 3-years old. The MCs and the guests also watched snippets of Na Ha Eun during her appearance in Block B's "Shall We Dance" MV, when she was 9-years old.

After watching the MV, Na Ha Eun recalled, "I remember P.O. oppa gave me a chocolate bar as a gift." The MCs then asked her to send out a video message to P.O, to which Na Ha Eun obliged with, "P.O. oppa, thank you for giving me a jacket back then, worrying that I would be cold, and thank you also for the chocolate bar gift. See you next time!"

Do you remember watching 9-year old Na Ha Eun in Block B's "Shall We Dance" MV?

