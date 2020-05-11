NU'EST makes sleek and sexy comeback with 'I'm in Trouble' MV

NU'EST has officially made their first comeback of 2020!

On May 11 KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video for "I'm In Trouble," the title track off their 8th mini album 'The Nocturne.' The single is a sleek, bass-driven dance track rounded out by the members' trademark sophisticated vocal sound. The lyrics deal with admitting that someone you are attracted to is driving you crazy, but you want to keep it a secret from yourself.

Check out the music video for "I'm In Trouble" above!