16

2

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NU'EST makes sleek and sexy comeback with 'I'm in Trouble' MV

AKP STAFF

NU'EST has officially made their first comeback of 2020!

On May 11 KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video for "I'm In Trouble," the title track off their 8th mini album 'The Nocturne.' The single is a sleek, bass-driven dance track rounded out by the members' trademark sophisticated vocal sound. The lyrics deal with admitting that someone you are attracted to is driving you crazy, but you want to keep it a secret from yourself.

Check out the music video for "I'm In Trouble" above!

  1. NU'EST
1 1,034 Share 89% Upvoted

0

xyed007-45 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

BOP

Share
Ailee, Cheetah, Yeeun, Hyoyeon, Jiwoo, Sleeq, Park Ji Min
'Good Girl' - judges panel reaction teaser
45 minutes ago   0   230
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
18 hours ago   44   20,100
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
7 hours ago   10   8,232

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND