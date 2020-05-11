5

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

DAY6 follows daily life of a 'Zombie' in powerful comeback MV

AKP STAFF

DAY6 has released their new album!

On May 11 KST, the JYP Entertainment band unveiled their latest mini album 'The Story of Us: The Demon,' the third installment of their 'The Story of Us' album series.


The album features title track "Zombie," which is a ballad-like rock song that deals with the 'zombie-like' lifeless emotions one deals with when they feel stuck in darkness and a repetitive and meaningless routine. The music video for the song follows a young man who is now a zombie, moving through his day-to-day, commuting to the office, working late, and returning to the home where he lives alone.

Meanwhile, DAY6 has previously announced that, despite the album's release, their group activities have been temporarily halted as more than one member is currently being treated for anxiety.

Check out the music video for "Zombie" above!

  1. DAY6
1 619 Share 83% Upvoted

0

nunyabsnss3,522 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Why is this song so good?! They are insanely talented and this songs slaps. I just recently started listening to because of this album, but can any Day6 fans recommend other songs of theirs to listen to? Where should a new fan start? Thank you for any recommendations 😊

Share
Ailee, Cheetah, Yeeun, Hyoyeon, Jiwoo, Sleeq, Park Ji Min
'Good Girl' - judges panel reaction teaser
45 minutes ago   0   230
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
18 hours ago   44   20,100
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
7 hours ago   10   8,232

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND