DAY6 follows daily life of a 'Zombie' in powerful comeback MV

DAY6 has released their new album!

On May 11 KST, the JYP Entertainment band unveiled their latest mini album 'The Story of Us: The Demon,' the third installment of their 'The Story of Us' album series.





The album features title track "Zombie," which is a ballad-like rock song that deals with the 'zombie-like' lifeless emotions one deals with when they feel stuck in darkness and a repetitive and meaningless routine. The music video for the song follows a young man who is now a zombie, moving through his day-to-day, commuting to the office, working late, and returning to the home where he lives alone.

Meanwhile, DAY6 has previously announced that, despite the album's release, their group activities have been temporarily halted as more than one member is currently being treated for anxiety.

Check out the music video for "Zombie" above!