Pentagon's Jinho greets fans one last time before military enlistment

Pentagon's Jinho left a brief yet heartfelt message for his fans on the day of his military enlistment.





On May 11 KST, the idol took to Pentagon's official Twitter to write, "I'll be back! Don't get sick and be well. I love you." In the accompanying photos, Jinho is seen with his freshly buzzed hair in a car on the way to his enlistment location.





Meanwhile, Jinho is the first Pentagon member to enlist. Due to his enlistment, he will no longer be participating in Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom;' however, the remaining members will continue to compete.

Check out Jinho's tweet below!