Lay faces death in MV teaser for solo comeback track '莲 (Lit)'

EXO's Lay has released a thrilling MV teaser for his solo comeback title track, "莲 (Lit)".

According to SM Entertainment, Lay's upcoming 4th full solo album will be released in two parts, with '莲 (Lit) Part.1' being released this June 1. Containing a total of 6 all-new tracks, Lay's 4th full solo album takes motifs from concepts of past-lives and after-lives. Part.1 of the album is expected to consist of more traditional mixed M-Pop genres, and Part.2, coming later this year, will contain more trendy, contemporary genres.

Check out the dramatic MV teaser for Lay's "蓮 (LIT)" above.

