Veteran singer Lee Sun Hee divorces her second husband after 14 years of marriage

On May 27, veteran singer Lee Sun Hee's label Hook Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that Lee Sun Hee recently underwent a divorce settlement with her husband Mr. Jung earlier this year. The two grew apart due to personality differences. However, please understand that we cannot reveal any more details, as it is a matter of privacy."



The legendary female singer previously married her second husband Mr. Jung through a secret wedding held in 2006, garnering attention from the public. The singer has now chosen to undergo her second divorce after 14-years of marriage. Previously in 1992, Lee Sun Hee married her first husband, a music producer, then divorced him after 6-years of marriage.

Finally, Hook Entertainment informed media outlets that Lee Sun Hee is currently preparing to release her 16th full album later this year.