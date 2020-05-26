10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Baekhyun spends sweet and spicy quality time with himself in teaser for his web reality 'I Play Alone'

In light of the recent release of his 2nd mini album 'Delight', EXO's Baekhyun has partnered up with MBC and FLO for his very own, mini web reality series!

Titled 'I Play Alone' as a fun parody to MBC's 'I Live Alone', Baekhyun will be spending some quality time on his own, stuck indoors with a medley of fun things to do like playing arcade games, home exercising, trying trending SNS menus, mukbang, and more!

Baekhyun's 'I Play Alone' consists of 3 episodes and will air via MBC KPop's YouTube channel as well as via the FLO app, on June 3, June 7, and June 11 at 6 PM KST each night. 

nunyabsnss4,285 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Oh, my God, why are we getting so much content lol?? But, thank you! I'm so excited for this, seeing Baekhyun cute and extra homebody self playing games and enjoying himself is my idea of entertainment. I will be watching the heck out of this. Love me some Baekhyun

peachroll154 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

OMG.. This is soo good! I can;t wait!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11

