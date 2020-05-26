Baekhyun spends sweet and spicy quality time with himself in teaser for his web reality 'I Play Alone'

In light of the recent release of his 2nd mini album 'Delight', EXO's Baekhyun has partnered up with MBC and FLO for his very own, mini web reality series!

Titled 'I Play Alone' as a fun parody to MBC's 'I Live Alone', Baekhyun will be spending some quality time on his own, stuck indoors with a medley of fun things to do like playing arcade games, home exercising, trying trending SNS menus, mukbang, and more!

Baekhyun's 'I Play Alone' consists of 3 episodes and will air via MBC KPop's YouTube channel as well as via the FLO app, on June 3, June 7, and June 11 at 6 PM KST each night.

