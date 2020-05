IU has revealed a futuristic MV teaser for her newest song "eight" featuring and produced by BTS's SUGA.

The talented solo artist is definitely taking on a new concept out of her comfort zone as she is seen in a futuristic set reminiscent of '2001: A Space Odyssey.' Nonetheless, IU's gorgeous still shine beautifully as fans growing increasingly intrigued.

Stay tuned for IU's release on May 6th!