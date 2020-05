DJ/producer Ginjo has released the MV teaser for his new single, featuring WayV's Ten and Xiaojun!

DJ Ginjo's new track "The Riot" is a powerful future house genre, portraying an individual's passion hidden deep within themselves as a form of an inner riot. Ten and Xiaojun lend their voices for the impactful English lyrics.

Ginjo's "The Riot" feat. Ten and Xiaojun will be out in full on May 31 at 12 PM KST!