Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha and Zion.T consult each other in groovy 'Promise Me' feat. pH-1 MV

Kim Chung Ha has released the full MV for her special collaboration single "Promise Me", featuring pH-1 and produced by Zion.T!

The unique collaboration single comes from Zion.T's ongoing M2 web reality series 'Song Farm!', where Zion.T sets out to produce songs for artists he has not worked with in the past.  In the "Promise Me" MV, Kim Chung Ha and Zion.T switch positions in a series of consultation sessions with each other, while Kim Chung Ha's melodic voice compliments the groovy beat. 

Watch the MV above!

