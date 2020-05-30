9

12

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Listen to BLACKPINK's Rosé cheer on Bang Ye Dam's solo debut with a short cover of 'WAYO'

AKP STAFF

Following Big Bang's Taeyang yesterday, BLACKPINK's Rosé has also decided to cheer on 7-year YG Entertainment trainee Bang Ye Dam's long-awaited solo debut!

Ahead of his official debut as a member of TREASURE in July, Bang Ye Dam will be releasing a solo single titled "WAYO" on June 5 at 6 PM KST. Although the single has yet to be fully released, Bang Ye Dam's loving YGE sunbae artists Taeyang and Rosé have decided to cheer on "WAYO" in a special way - by posting their very own covers on Instagram!

In Rosé's short cover, she goes for a mellow acoustic arrangement accompanied by a guitarist, conveying a different mood from Taeyang's earlier cover. Can't wait to hear what the official Bang Ye Dam version sounds like!

  1. Bang Ye Dam
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Rose
  4. TREASURE
4 2,245 Share 43% Upvoted

1

staretitties93 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

What up with all this fighting? Just be blessed we get to hear her voice for 45 seconds.

Share

0

turtle125981 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Why are there more dislikes? I don't really know much about blackpink and treasure but their songs are pretty good and they're both under yg so why tho. Also off topic -- bang yedam kinda looks like tablo

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND