Listen to BLACKPINK's Rosé cheer on Bang Ye Dam's solo debut with a short cover of 'WAYO'

Following Big Bang's Taeyang yesterday, BLACKPINK's Rosé has also decided to cheer on 7-year YG Entertainment trainee Bang Ye Dam's long-awaited solo debut!

Ahead of his official debut as a member of TREASURE in July, Bang Ye Dam will be releasing a solo single titled "WAYO" on June 5 at 6 PM KST. Although the single has yet to be fully released, Bang Ye Dam's loving YGE sunbae artists Taeyang and Rosé have decided to cheer on "WAYO" in a special way - by posting their very own covers on Instagram!

In Rosé's short cover, she goes for a mellow acoustic arrangement accompanied by a guitarist, conveying a different mood from Taeyang's earlier cover. Can't wait to hear what the official Bang Ye Dam version sounds like!

