CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Highlight's Doojoon, Lee Joon, & Kwanghee share a recording studio preview of their collab single

CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Highlight's Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee have shared a brief glimpse of their recording process, behind their anticipated reunion single!

Titled "Would You Marry Me?", the collaboration single will be released as a part of Yonghwa's new music release series, the 'Reply Project'. Part 1 of the 'Reply Project' is a throwback to the project group 'Wedding Boyz' born on MBC's 'Infinity Challenge', as the four best friends come together to greet their fans as a team once again.

See how well Yonghwa, Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee worked together in the recording studio for "Would You Marry Me?", above! The full single drops on May 19 at 6 PM KST.