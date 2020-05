How Entertainment's upcoming new girl group trainee team HOWZ would like to introduce their 6th member, Jeon So Young!

Born on March 27, 2002, Jeon So Young makes up the trainee team's unnie-line along with former 'Produce 48' contestant Wang Ke. The other formerly introduced members of HOWZ include Lee Ha Eun, Lim Sun Young, Choi Ji Hyun, and Ehara Nami.





Keep an eye out for more updates on HOWZ's debut preparations.