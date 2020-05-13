7

1

Posted by beansss

CJ ENM to reportedly host 'KCON 2020' with a live online concert next month



According to media outlet reports on May 13, CJ ENM is preparing to host 'KCON 2020' online with a live concert broadcast soon. 

Previously, CJ ENM announced the cancellation of 'KCON 2020' in New York due to the ongoing, global COVID19 pandemic. Other 'KCON 2020' dates such as Japan, Russia, Thailand, etc have been postponed for later dates of the year. 

Now, according to media insiders, CJ ENM is currently contacting various artists' companies in preparation for a live online concert some time this June. The exact date, time, and location of the event has yet to be determined. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

brideofchani70 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

ooh I hope SF9 will be there

0

Hottest2PMKhun91 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Damn, I hope Nichkhun gets to the MC again for the KCON Thailand broadcast!!!! He has been MCing for KCon Thailand and Korean Music Wave in Thailand for so many years now....

