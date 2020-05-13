CJ ENM to reportedly host 'KCON 2020' with a live online concert next month

According to media outlet reports on May 13, CJ ENM is preparing to host 'KCON 2020' online with a live concert broadcast soon.

Previously, CJ ENM announced the cancellation of 'KCON 2020' in New York due to the ongoing, global COVID19 pandemic. Other 'KCON 2020' dates such as Japan, Russia, Thailand, etc have been postponed for later dates of the year.

Now, according to media insiders, CJ ENM is currently contacting various artists' companies in preparation for a live online concert some time this June. The exact date, time, and location of the event has yet to be determined.

