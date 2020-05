AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun is a refreshing, blue-green boyfriend in his individual 'Vivid' concept trailer!



Combining the comfy, casual look of a simple blue crewneck and jeans with a cool, turquoise green acrylic board, Kim Dong Hyun delivers a breezy, summery mood to the upbeat background music.

Stay tuned for more of the AB6IX members' individual concept trailers, ahead of the full release of the group's 2nd mini album 'Vivid' on June 8 at 6 PM KST!