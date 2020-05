Singer/actor Shin Wonho of Cross Gene has unveiled his 1st official solo digital single, "Trust Me"!

The tropical medium-tempo track "Trust Me" captures listeners with its soft, smooth tones, as Shin Wonho showcases his clear, melodic vocals. Shin Wonho also participated in composing and producing his 1st digital single, after his participation in Cross Gene's single relay project in 2019.



What do you think of Shin Wonho's new beginning as a solo artist?