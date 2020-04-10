WINNER take you behind the scenes of 'Remember' MV

WINNER have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at their "Remember" music video.



The video above features scenes not included in the final MV along with commentary by the WINNER members. As previously reported, "Remember" is the title song of the group's new third album of the same name, which is "a gift from WINNER to their fans, reflecting on WINNER's career up until now" and their last release before a hiatus.



In related news, member Kim Jin Woo has enlisted for his mandatory military service.



Watch WINNER's behind-the-scenes video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!







