Former F.T. Island member Seunghyun to enlist for military duty

Former F.T. Island member Seunghyun is enlisting for his mandatory military duty this month.



Seunghyun left F.T. Island late last year and signed with Wooridle Company as an actor, but he announced today he'd be heading to the military soon. On April 10, the idol-turned-actor shared the clip below on Instagram with the message, "Everyone, I'm enlisting on April 27. I'll go and come back safely. Because of the COVID-19 situation, I regret I'm not able to say goodbye from a closer distance. Please be careful of COVID-19. Health is the most important thing. I'm going to fulfill my duty to defend the nation."



His label Wooridle Company also stated, "In order to respect Seunghyun's own wish for a quiet enlistment, we decided not to reveal the exact time and location of his enlistment." Seunghyun will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier.



