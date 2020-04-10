Actor Sung Hoon learns how to farm on 'I Live Alone'

Actor Sung Hoon learned how to farm on 'I Live Alone'.



For the upcoming episode of the reality show, Sung Hoon visited a sweet potato farm to help out with plowing. He challenged himself to tractor driving, shoveling, and more, and though he was a newbie, an expert who saw him on the field expressed, "I think he's the best student I've ever taught in such a short period of time."



Sung Hoon was excited to work on a tractor as he plowed along to music, saying, "I think I've found what I'm good at after 38 years."



The actor sat down for a meal with his fellow farmers and shocked everyone with his huge appetite. Sung Hoon revealed, "I've never ordered just 1 serving of food before."





