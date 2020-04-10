Actor Sung Hoon learns how to farm on 'I Live Alone'

2

Actor Sung Hoon learned how to farm on 'I Live Alone'.

For the upcoming episode of the reality show, Sung Hoon visited a sweet potato farm to help out with plowing. He challenged himself to tractor driving, shoveling, and more, and though he was a newbie, an expert who saw him on the field expressed, "I think he's the best student I've ever taught in such a short period of time."

Sung Hoon was excited to work on a tractor as he plowed along to music, saying, "I think I've found what I'm good at after 38 years."

The actor sat down for a meal with his fellow farmers and shocked everyone with his huge appetite. Sung Hoon revealed, "I've never ordered just 1 serving of food before."


