Posted by germainej 43 minutes ago

'Road to Kingdom' reveals press conference introductions by competing boy groups

'Road to Kingdom' has revealed the press conference introductions by the competing boy groups.

'Road to Kingdom', the follow-up to Mnet's hit series 'Queendom', features 7 boy groups - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO - who'll be competing for the title of "Performance King" through a series of challenging missions and matchups.

The show's tagline states, "Those desiring to enter 'Kingdom', survive!" 'Road to Kingdom' premieres on April 30 (Thursday) at 8PM KST.

Watch the trailer here if you missed it and the press conference introductions above and below!


  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
  8. ROAD TO KINGDOM
