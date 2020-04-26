5

Posted by jennywill

'Road to Kingdom' contestants are shocked in trailer for first episode

'Road to Kingdom' has dropped the trailer for their first episode.

A total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.

In the trailer, the groups are shocked by Pentagon, who is the most sunbae out of all the contestants. They also at first do not recognize TOO, but are quick to realize who they are. There's also a surprise that's waiting for the contestants this time around.

Check out the trailer above and get ready for the first episode on the 30th.

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
kpopmassacre29
1 hour ago

prepare for a show that will rise up for the challenge and also to make every netizen not forget these groups cause these groups are gonna pull it more harder than ever good luck to you all

