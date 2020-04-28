9

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Solar reveals why she went bald in 'Spit it Out' concept image & member Moon Byul's hilarious response

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Solar revealed why she went bald for her 'Spit it Out' concept image.

For her official debut, Solar took on a completely bald look as seen in the image above. On the April 28th episode of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', she explained her reasoning behind the concept, stating, "I went bald to express what was me and to express a rawness."

She then shared fellow MAMAMOO member Moon Byul's hilarious response, saying, "Moon Byul asked me, 'There are a lot of things that are raw, so why do you have to do that? Why did you do makeup then?' Her question made me feel it was an eyesore."

Solar continued, "She still asks me why I did it. I wanted to do what I wanted to do."

Have you watched Solar's "Spit it Out" MV?

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Solar
  3. Moon Byul
0 1,872 Share 75% Upvoted
Minseo
Minseo ignores a call in 'No Good Girl' MV
17 minutes ago   0   162
GWSN
GWSN give 'The Keys' to 4th album preview
19 minutes ago   0   113
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
3 days ago   44   95,249

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND