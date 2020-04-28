MAMAMOO's Solar reveals why she went bald in 'Spit it Out' concept image & member Moon Byul's hilarious response

MAMAMOO's Solar revealed why she went bald for her 'Spit it Out' concept image.



For her official debut, Solar took on a completely bald look as seen in the image above. On the April 28th episode of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', she explained her reasoning behind the concept, stating, "I went bald to express what was me and to express a rawness."



She then shared fellow MAMAMOO member Moon Byul's hilarious response, saying, "Moon Byul asked me, 'There are a lot of things that are raw, so why do you have to do that? Why did you do makeup then?' Her question made me feel it was an eyesore."



Solar continued, "She still asks me why I did it. I wanted to do what I wanted to do."



Have you watched Solar's "Spit it Out" MV?

