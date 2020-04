Kim Chung Ha is ready to defy all expectations with her latest MV teaser for her pre-release track "Stay Tonight".

The talented star is not holding back on this track, raising expectations for what her official comeback will look like. The stunning shots from the teaser promise amazing choreography formations and Chung Ha's trademark charisma while performing.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for Chung Ha's release on April 27th.