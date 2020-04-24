Jamie (Park Jimin) shares her self care tips for getting through quarantine season

With quarantine season giving people serious cases of the blues, self-care is particularly important. Jamie (Park Jimin) took some time in her podcast 'WWJD' to give her tips on how to stay well while staying at home!

Jamie stated that during quarantine, she watched a lot of Netflix and Facetimed her friends. However, she also stated she hangs out with her friends on Skype while doing things to cope with moodiness while living alone.

Check out the clip above. What are you doing to take care of yourself during quarantine?