Moments that show Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have the best off-screen chemistry

It’s been a while since ‘Crash Landing on You’ came to an end, but fans can’t help but think about all of the sweet moments Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin shared in the drama. T

he two have become quite a hot topic since they co-starred in the drama due to their chemistry, and their off-screen moments certainly prove this! Check out some of the most heart-fluttering off-screen moments between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin below.

1. When they participated in a Q&A

In this episode, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin sat down together for a Q&A session. Despite the fact that the main purpose of this video was to answer fans' questions, the comment section instead became flooded with mentions of the noticeable chemistry between the two.

2. When they complimented each other

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin took turns reading fans' compliments to each other. However, there was a catch — one of the compliments was written by their costar. As the two read the sweet messages to each other, fans couldn't help notice how they looked at each other with pure happiness.

3. When they showed off their off-screen selves through behind-the-scene clips

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were all smiles in this behind-the-scenes clip. The two truly looked as if they were enjoying each other's company as they laughed and joked around with each other.

4. When they played beer pong (without the beer)

In this episode, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin reunited once again for a fun game of mission pong. Fans loved seeing their adorable interactions in this more light-hearted game and noted the happy atmosphere throughout.

5. When they did arts and crafts together

As a special gift for a few lucky fans, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin decorated calendars together. While they showed their more focused aspects as they worked on the calendars, they also took the time to answer questions together and joke around.