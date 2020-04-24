Netizens defend (G)I-DLE's Miyeon after speculations about YG trainee policies rise

Netizens are defending (G)I-DLE's Miyeon after a popular community forum post speculated that YG's new policies regarding trainees were instated because of her dating scandal with former YG trainee Jeon Jin Hyung.

A new rising online community post has appeared on Nate Pann, clarifying facts regarding the matter, and reads as follows:

"These are the facts about Miyeon

1. Miyeon was 20 years old when she went on her trip in 2015.





2. Neverlands (the fandom) know that Miyeon never tried to appeal to fans by being quiet or careful and is loved for her humorous character.





3. The conditions regarding YG's male and female trainees were already there and not caused because of Miyeon.

4. Miyeon took the school qualification exam.





5. She left YG on her own (wasn't kicked out) because her debut was canceled and went on the trip afterward.





6. At that time, she wasn't signed to any labels and wasn't a trainee. She was attending a vocal academy.

You probably have friends who are older than you but you didn't curse them for going on a trip with their friends? At that time Miyeon wasn't a celebrity. She wasn't even a trainee. Most of the posts about her are false or incorrect. It seems like the true posts always get buried anyway, but I really hope people will fix their understanding correctly with this. Let's not react to superficial posts that don't attempt to get the facts straight and stop degrading tough people."













Fans have been showing their support, saying:



"I'm looking forward to what she has to show in her career."

"Seriously, what's so bad about them going on a trip together. Now if men and women are even seen together, people say they're reckless."

"Leave them alone before I shove a fist in your mouth."