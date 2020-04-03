April comebacks and debuts to look forward to

While the K-Pop community has been a little quieter in recent days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still exciting music confirmed to be released this month. Check out the comebacks and debuts that will take place in April.

April 1

Boy group TOO made their much-anticipated debut with their first mini-album ‘Reason for Being.’

April 2

ONEWE made their comeback with a song that features MAMAMOO’s Hwasa.





April 6

(G)I-DLE will return with their third mini album ‘I trust,’ which was previously set to release in March.



TVXQ’s Changmin will make his solo debut with his mini album ‘Chocolate.’

April 7

Rookie girl group cignature will release their debut lead single B “Assa.”





April 9

WINNER will make a comeback with their third full album ‘Remember.’ They have already released their pre-single “HOLD.”

April 13

Apink will return with their ninth mini album ‘Look.’





April 14

Boy group CRAVITY will make their debut with their mini-album ‘Hideout: Remember Who We Are,’ which features a song produced by MONSTA X’s Jooheon.